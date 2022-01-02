MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Schools Board of Education announced via Twitter that they will hold a special meeting Sunday evening at 6 pm to discuss their efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant.
The meeting is to be held at 6 pm on January 2 at the Collierville High School Community Room.
