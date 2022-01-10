MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a social media post on Monday, the Collierville School Board said that due to increased COVID-19 risks Collierville High School will transition to remote learning for January 11-14.



In their post, Collierville Schools said that as of Sunday January 9, 14% of students and teachers as well as 29% of support staff are listed as infected or potentially exposed to COVID.

As a result, the district said they would be unable to cover all classes safely and effectively.



According to Superintendent Dr. Gary Lilly, “In spite of the Herculean efforts of the school’s administration, the essential contributions of our regular substitute teachers, and the willingness of district-level staff to assist wherever needed, current circumstance do not allow us to provide the academic experience that our students deserve and that our community expects.”