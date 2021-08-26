Collierville schools adopt a remote learning model for COVID positive students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Schools announced in a letter Thursday that students who test positive for COVID-19 or who were in close contact to a positive case must isolate or quarantine. As a result, the schools are giving students a virtual option to attend class while in quarantine.
The letter states that students will be, “Marked as present for school using the distance learning attendance code (D) in the school attendance reporting program; and permitted to participate in remote learning for the duration of the required isolation / quarantine.”
This means that students will taught remotely using both asynchronous (assignments submitted to virtual platforms) and synchronous (live stream teaching). The district noted that these measure were only for students testing positive for COVID-19.
Students who are not isolating cannot take part in this service and will be counted as absent according to Tennessee State Board of Education Attendance policy.