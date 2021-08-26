Collierville schools adopt a remote learning model for COVID positive students

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Schools announced in a letter Thursday that students who test positive for COVID-19 or who were in close contact to a positive case must isolate or quarantine. As a result, the schools are giving students a virtual option to attend class while in quarantine.



The letter states that students will be, “Marked as present for school using the distance learning attendance code (D) in the school attendance reporting program; and permitted to participate in remote learning for the duration of the required isolation / quarantine.”

This means that students will taught remotely using both asynchronous (assignments submitted to virtual platforms) and synchronous (live stream teaching). The district noted that these measure were only for students testing positive for COVID-19.

Students who are not isolating cannot take part in this service and will be counted as absent according to Tennessee State Board of Education Attendance policy.