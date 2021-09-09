Collierville man indicted on murder charge, accused of pushing father down stairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville man has been indicted following the death of his 73-year-old father, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said.

Robert Brian Downs, 42, is in police custody after an argument turned into an altercation.

According to the District Attorney, on April 26, Robert and Larry Downs were arguing about something and then it escalated into a fistfight. The two were arguing at a residence on the 1000 block of Brado Drive, near H.W. Cox Park.

Collierville police said that Robert pushed his father, Larry down a flight of stairs during the fight. When Larry fell down the stairs, he hit his head. He was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Larry Downs died at the hospital on May 2.

Robert Downs is currently being held in police custody on a $30,000 bond.

