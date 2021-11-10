COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Kroger store reopened Wednesday, six weeks after a man opened fire, killing one shopper and injuring several others.

It wasn’t just an exciting day not just for employees here at Kroger but the entire Town of Collierville.

Collierville High band, cheerleaders, and football team were all in attendance to get everyone excited for the big reopening.

Mayor Stan Joyner, police chief Dale Lane, Kroger executives and other community leaders made remarks in front of the store to welcome everyone back to the newly renovated store.

It’s been nearly seven weeks since the Sept. 23 shooting that left one dead and 14 injured. Since then, the store went through a total transformation.

Kroger Representatives said this was a way to make employees and customers feel comfortable when they walk into the store.

Outside the store is a remembrance garden set up outside the store in honor of Olivia King, who was killed in the tragedy.

Following the announcements, the store reopened with a ribbon tying to symbolize the reunification of those in this community.