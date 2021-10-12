The Collierville Survivor’s Forum is hosting an event, Tuesday October 12, at the Central Church Fellowship Hall on 2005 Winchester Blvd in Collierville.



The event is being hosted by the Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center for all those who were present at the Kroger on September 23. Pre-registration is required.



They said the goal of this forum, “is to help foster informal networks of support, as well as provide education on the impact of trauma and explore coping skills that can help decrease the impact and promote healing.”

The sponsors have said this event is more about connecting with people than processing the events. However, they will provide resources and follow-up services to those who need it.



This event is intended for those who were present at the Kroger that day. Attendance will be limited to those directly impacted by the tragedy and their primary support individual. Pre-registration is required.



To foster an environment of safety and healing, the Shelby County CVRCC said that all information will be confidential and only given to other agencies with explicit permission.



Representatives from Kroger, Collierville Police Department, and the Town of Collierville will be in attendance. The remainder of the time will be focused on trauma recovery.



No media will be present and only those directly impacted will be allowed in the forum. IDs will be checked at the door.

To sign up, register here.

