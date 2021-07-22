Code Green program gets kids involved in something positive in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From COVID to crime, a lot of that is impacting our children, who sometimes feel forgotten.

It’s why Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan launched the Code Green campaign — a summer program that allows children to share how this impacts them and learn ways to cope.

“They have started discussing people that have been shot in their families, in their communities, best friends. You know, give them the opportunity to talk about that and then give them tools and guidance on how to stay safe,” Logan said.

The first session was last week at the Cunningham Community Center in Raleigh.

“It was amazing. The children were so engaged and they were talking and felt our concern and our love,” Logan said.

Through the program, children also watch videos about blight and things they can do to show pride in where they live.

“Some of them were saying, ‘I’m going to go home and I’m going to pick up litter and I’m going to tell my parents not to litter or just talk to them about what we’ve watched.’ A lot said they didn’t know a lot of the things we shared with them,” she said.

Code Green is for children 8 to 12 years old, a critical time in their lives where negative influences can lead them astray.

“If you get them involved in something positive prior to them getting involved in those things, it can redirect, you know, their future and that’s what we’re looking to do,” Logan said.

It’s an investment today for the Memphis of tomorrow.

“This is your city. You’re the ones coming up, so if we get it right with you, we’ll have a better city,” she said.