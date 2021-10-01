MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Classes resumed Friday morning at Cummings K-8 Optional School, one day after students had to be evacuated because a student shot a classmate.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure our children are safe. We’re doing everything we can we’re attending to their social and emotional well-being,” Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said at the school.



The 13-year-old student who was shot is expected to make a full recovery, while the 13-year-old suspect is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

The teen suspected of being the shooter was in Juvenile Court Friday. A fight preceded the shooting, according to statements witnesses provided police.

Many in the community are asking: Where does the investigation go from here?



“Now we also have to think how did a 13-year-old get their hands on a gun, right? It’s a question we all want the answer to,” Deputy Police Chief Don Crowe said. “I’m not sure we will ever find the full truth. But certainly, it begs of everyone to keep their guns secure.”



Investigators said the teen suspect left campus after the shooting in a car driven by someone else.



Police believe the driver was likely an innocent third party. Still, many other questions remain, such as where did the 13-year-old get the gun, who owned the weapon, and whether any adults will face charges?



“All of that is still under investigation and all of that information will be released as the court case progresses,” Crowe said.

When classes resumed Friday, there was increased security, grief counselors, and mental health team support to the children and employees still trying to cope with the trauma of knowing a student had been shot.



“What we’re doing right now is providing the students and the faculty with information and guiding them through activities that will help them with just processing all of their emotions and understanding their feelings,” said Dr. Angela Hargrave, executive director of student equity, enrollment & discipline with Shelby County Schools.