MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Civil Rights Museum is turning 30 years old this year, and to celebrate, they are opening their doors to all visitors for a free day of admission. The event lasts all day Saturday, September 25.



The Civil Rights Museum is located in downtown Memphis at the site of the Lorraine Motel.

This year, the Civil Rights Museum will be honoring Michelle Obama and the Poor People’s Campaign as apart of this year’s Freedom Award honorees.