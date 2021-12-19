MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a missing girl, 11-year-old Empriss Young, after she was last seen near Getwell and Dunn on December 19.



Police said that the girl is about 5′ 5″, 165 lbs. with puffy style hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a red, black and white plaid shirt, black tights with pink and white Jordan tennis shoes.



Empriss Young was reported missing after 2 pm Sunday, and she was last seen with her sister Tiana Young.



If you know anything about this missing girl or believe you’ve seen her, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction