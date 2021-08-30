City watch issued for missing 8-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a city watch early Monday morning for a missing 8-year-old boy.



Preston Buggs was last seen with his father during the weekend. They were near the 2700 block of Jeffrey. Buggs has medical conditions that may make it difficult to breathe.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve blue shirt, black shorts, and blue and orange shoes.



Buggs’ father has not responded to calls and did not arrive at the arranged drop-off location.



If you’ve seen this child or have any idea where he may be, you are urged to call MPD at 901-545-2677 or contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.



WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.