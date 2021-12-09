MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police issued a city watch Thursday night for a man who was last seen walking in Highland Heights.

They are looking for 32-year-old Thomas Bradberry.

Police said his mother said she last saw her son on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. walking in the 3400 block of Bowen Ave. They said he may be danger.

Bradberry is described as approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, 230 lbs, with grey eyes and blonde hair. Police also said he was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

If you see him, contact Memphis Police at (901)-545-2677.