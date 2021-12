MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– Memphis Police have issued a city watch for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday night.

Amaya Whitfield has been missing since Tuesday at 10 p.m. She was last seen at her home in South Memphis in the 1500 Block of South Wellington.

She was wearing a gray Nike jacket and black Puma shorts with her hair in box braids.

If you have any information on Amaya’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.