MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Alert for Carlos Montgomery on Wednesday morning. He was last seen walked southbound on the 800 block of Marigold.
Montgomery is described as a 69-year old man, 5′ 4″, 150 lbs, having a medium complexion and a mole on his left cheek. He has salt and pepper color hair and moustache.
He was last seen wearing a lime green t-shirt, black pants and tan camouflage colored Crocs. He also has daily medication that must be taken.
If you see this man or may know where he is, you are urged to call Missing Persons or Memphis Police at (901) 545 – 2677
City Alert issued for missing Memphis man
