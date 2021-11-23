MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway Tuesday to feed thousands of hungry and homeless Memphians on Thanksgiving Day as church volunteers are in the kitchen making plans for what’s called ‘Memfeast.’

Compassion is on full display as an assembly line of volunteers at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church get busy cooking a massive style Thanksgiving Day feast or– in Memphis– a Memfeast for the hungry and homeless.

This will be the third year for MemFeast.

Brian Harris who is one of the organizers said they will be feeding everyone, not just the homeless.

“We are feeding 5,000 people in over nine various locations. Mississippi Boulevard will be the hub location as we serve Memphians. Not just the homeless, but the hungry for our community,” Harris said. “It’s good at these times to show the church is compassionate.”

Smoked turkeys were being sliced and green beans were being rinsed. They’re just a couple of things on the menu.

“We’re going to be serving smoked turkey, we have smoked chicken parts. We have dressing green beans, sweet potato casserole, a roll, a soft drink,” he said.

The Reverend Doctor J. Lawrence Turner, The Boulevard’s Senior Pastor, says this what Jesus would want us to do.

“Last year even in the pandemic we fed 3,000. This year we stepped up and we want to be like Jesus and feed 5,000,” Pastor Turner said.

It will be largest MemFeast ever because the need is greater than ever.

“We have so many people in our city who suffer in silence. It’s not just for homeless. People have lost jobs; people are still out of work and it’s open to any citizen,” Harris said.

Citizens or in this case our neighbors, our brothers, and sisters, being invited to the table for a Thanksgiving feast, a Memfeast to feed thousands.

“There are people in our city who don’t have a table to gather at and don’thave anything to put on it and we want to make sure they’re sought after and fed and know that they’re loved,” Turner said.

Several other churches and businesses are also teaming up for MemFeast. The meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Mississippi Boulevard at 70 North Bellevue and several other locations.

Other churches and organizations serving food for Memfeast:

Christ Missionary Baptist Church – 480 South Parkway East

First Baptist Church Broad – 2835 Broad Avenue

Greater Imani Church – 3824 Austin Peay Highway

Greater Community Temple COGIC

East- 5151 Winchester Road | 12-2pm

North- 924 North Dunlap Street | 12-2pm

Greenwood CME Church – 3311 Kimball Avenue

Martin Memorial Temple CME Church – 65 South Parkway West, Memphis

Hospitality Hub – 590 Washington Avenue