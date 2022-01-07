MUNFORD, Tenn. — Fire crews across Tipton County have spent more than 10 hours putting out a fire at River of Life Church in Munford.

City of Munford Fire Chief Jeremy Reeves said no one was injured but the building is a total loss. He said the call came in shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived the entire building was engulfed in flames.

He said around 35 firefighters worked to put the blaze under control. Chief Reeves said firefighters were faced with several challenges due to the freezing cold temperatures but none of the firemen were injured.

He said it’s still unclear where the fire started in the building.

The pastor of the church posted encouraging words to his members on social media that even though the building is destroyed, the church is not. He said they will have still have service this Sunday but it will be in the gymnasium.



At the moment, it’s still unclear what caused the fire but he says they have asked the state to come down to investigate.