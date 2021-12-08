HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark.– The Christmas parade for Helena-West Helena has been rescheduled after being cancelled last Saturday due to a gang-related shooting.

The parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. beginning on Plaza Street and ending on Sebastian Street, which is the same location of original parade. According to Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and ASP Colonel Bryant have agreed to send extra security during and after the parade.

Mayor Smith also wanted a city-wide curfew, but was unable to approve an adult curfew unless a State of emergency is declared by the Governor.

“I did learn that we can immediately begin the process of hiring ten additional patrol officers paid for with the help of the $1 million COPS Grant we were recently awarded,” Mayor Smith said.

Mayor Smith also thanked the Helena-West Helena Christmas Committee Members and community for “not giving in to fear and moving forward.”

“We are a resilient city that has endured much,” Smith said. “Let’s show that a handful of thugs are not going to keep us down.”