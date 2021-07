MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was shot Wednesday in the Cherokee neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Sharpe Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Police said the shooter got away in a gray or silver newer-model Toyota with tinted windows.

The child, whose age was not immediately released, was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Neighbors said the child was 3 years old.