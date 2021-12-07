Forrest City, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced a backup on Interstate 40 on Tuesday after a chemical spill near Forrest City. Both occurred on the westbound lanes of the interstate.



UPDATE: As of 1:15 PM, the tractor trailer incident has been cleared but the westbound lanes are still blocked due to a chemical spill. ARDOT is still rerouting traffic to Exit 247.

ARDOT Camera, Exit 242

According to IDriveArkansas, there are two incident along Interstate 40 and Highway 63. One area is reporting a chemical spill. ARDOT said that calcium carbide has spilled and they are diverting traffic to exit 247.



In addition, ARDOT is reporting a tractor-trailer has run off into the median and are diverting traffic as well.

ARDOT Camera, Exit 247