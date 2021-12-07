Forrest City, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced a backup on Interstate 40 on Tuesday after a chemical spill near Forrest City. Both occurred on the westbound lanes of the interstate.
UPDATE: As of 1:15 PM, the tractor trailer incident has been cleared but the westbound lanes are still blocked due to a chemical spill. ARDOT is still rerouting traffic to Exit 247.
According to IDriveArkansas, there are two incident along Interstate 40 and Highway 63. One area is reporting a chemical spill. ARDOT said that calcium carbide has spilled and they are diverting traffic to exit 247.
In addition, ARDOT is reporting a tractor-trailer has run off into the median and are diverting traffic as well.