MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is sharing her story after she confronted a carjacker at an East Memphis gas station over the weekend.

Saturday night, Amanda George became victim of a carjacking at the Valero gas station at the intersection of Mount Moriah and White Station.

George said she was there with a friend pumping gas when 44-year-old Jamiey Delvridge pulled up behind her and jumped into the driver seat of her white 2013 Chevrolet Camaro.

Jamiey Delvridge

“She begins to wrestle a little bit with my roommate who was in the car and I walk around to the driver side and open the door and we’re talking to her saying you’re in the wrong car this is not your car get out of my car,” George said. “We just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

That’s when George said her roommate tried to snatch the keys when the suspect jerked them back, breaking her keychain.

“I make the comment, ‘All my stuff is in my car, you can’t take it.’ She just cranks it up and cusses at me and drives off really quick,” she said.

Luckily, she said her phone was still in the car and because she shares her location with her roommate, police were able to pinpoint its exact location.

According to the affidavit, Officers attempted to pull over Delvridge in Raleigh but she sped off. She was eventually spotted by MPD’s chopper and taken into custody.

She’s now charged with carjacking, reckless driving and evading arrest..

Still waiting to retrieve her car and belongings from police, George said this is all very puzzling.

“It’s not like my car is nicer than hers. She had a newer model,” she said. “I harbor no hard feelings. I just want to know why.”

Since the carjacking, George said she’s purchased a handgun for protection.