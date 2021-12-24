MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A carjacking victim is grateful to be alive this Christmas holiday after a harrowing experience at a Memphis gas station.

Larry Woods stopped at a Raleigh Exxon at Warford and James Road around midnight just as a black sedan was backing in.

“I’m coming out the gas station and before I can make it to my car a guy jumped out of the backseat with a gun. (He said) give me your keys before I kill you! So, I gave him the keys,” Woods said. “Man, I was just thinking hopefully he still don’t shoot. I mean, just give him the keys and hopefully he still don’t shoot.”

The gunman jumped in Woods’ Jeep Cherokee and sped off followed by that black sedan.

“Man, young guys trying to make a quick buck and don’t want to go to work, don’t want to work for everything they want,” Woods said.

With Woods’ help and a GPS tracker, police located his Jeep the next day near Chelsea and Warford.

“I tracked it down myself,” Woods said. “I had to track it down myself and let the police know where it was.”

The vehicle was abandoned but several items inside were gone including an Xbox and Woods’ cell phone.

The carjacking happened November 24th but investigators recently posted video of the incident on social media. Woods hopes the video helps them track down the gunman.

“Most definitely man, want to see justice served. Most definitely,” Woods said.

“I mean, I go through a lot man. I’ve been through a lot,” Woods said. “I mean, I’m still standing man. So, if you do right, put good into the atmosphere God gonna make sure you good man.”

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.