Carjacker killed after victim fights back near Fairgrounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after police say the victim of an attempted carjacking near the Fairgrounds fought back.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of Hollywood Street south of Central around 7:30 Tuesday morning. The victim told officers that someone tried to pull him from his vehicle.

A fight broke out and the alleged carjacker was injured. He was taken to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition but did not survive, police said.

The other man had non-critical injuries.

Police said there was another attempted carjacking involving the same person before this incident. They are investigating.