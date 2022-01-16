MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Michelle Taylor has studied the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so it was only fitting that she was out this weekend pushing for those in our community to get vaccinated.

“We know what Dr. King stood for and all the unsung heroes who stood with him, behind him, in front of him to get us to the point to to where we are today,” Dr. Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor said 70 percent of the population has received one vaccine, and about 60 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. However, there is still more work to do.

“I believe this weekend, we are going to see even greater strides,” Dr. Taylor said.

With each stride, Dr. Taylor is optimistic it is a step closer to the finish line.

With current cold temperatures, we could see more people congregating in confined spaces. However, Dr. Taylor emphasized the MLK holiday weekend should be a teachable moment when it comes to history and health.

“Teach the kids about the significance of Reverend Dr. King,” Dr. Taylor said. “But I also get their kids vaccinated.”

Undoubtedly, there are still COVID concerns for some who for one reason or another refuse to get the shot.

“We want all of the folks who are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated to join us and get fully protected so we can come out of this marathon,” Dr. Taylor said.

But in order to finally make it to the journey’s end, Dr. Taylor is taking to heart the words of Dr. King, which state “everybody can be great because anybody can serve,” even during these frustrating times.

“I also understand the frustration will get turned into action,” she said.

