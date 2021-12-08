MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis church is looking for a new home after a car crashed into the church on Friday, Dec. 3.

The church was located in the Walker Homes community for around six years, according to co-pastor Wanda Granville.

Memphis police said a woman was driving west on Brooks Road when she lost control of the car and crashed in front of Weight of Glory Family Worship Center. The woman reportedly left the scene, but turned herself in a few days later. The Granville’s prayed for the driver.

“No matter what the reason was for the accident somebody needs to love on her because she’s in a situation like that for any of us,” Co-pastor Granville said. “That could have been my daughter.”

Pastor Stanley Granville and his wife, who is also the co-pastor of the church, had just returned from vacation when they received a call to come to the church. The Granville’s said they currently have a temporary place to call their church home.

“The lord has blessed us with a temporary place to begin worship this Sunday,” Co-pastor Wanda Granville said. “Our Bishop, Linwood Dillard, has graciously offered us his annex to his building, Citadel of Deliverance.”

Stanley Granville said they are still in search of a building to call home and if anyone knows of a vacant building they can rent, lease, or purchase, to contact them.