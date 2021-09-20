Car crash off Gruber sends one to the hospital, sets two cars on fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call late Sunday night in the 2900 block of Gruber. When police arrived on the scene, they said they found a driver had crashed into a parked car.

Memphis Fire Department said that once the car crashed into a parked vehicle, both cars caught fire. It is unclear if the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

One person has been taken to Regional One Hospital, their status is unknown.

WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Memphis nears 90 interstate shootings, surpassing last year's record

Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for fiance Brian Laundrie

Family’s emotional battle with Covid: Mother remains hospitalized after giving birth, father fears job loss

What you need to know about over-the-counter COVID-19 tests

UPDATE: Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Teams Searching Wooded Area of Florida for Brian Laundrie

More News