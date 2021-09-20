Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call late Sunday night in the 2900 block of Gruber. When police arrived on the scene, they said they found a driver had crashed into a parked car.
Memphis Fire Department said that once the car crashed into a parked vehicle, both cars caught fire. It is unclear if the victim suffered a gunshot wound.
One person has been taken to Regional One Hospital, their status is unknown.
WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.
Car crash off Gruber sends one to the hospital, sets two cars on fire
