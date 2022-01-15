MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car crash on Friday night off Delano and Overton Crossing in Frayser that killed two people and injured two children.



Police said two adults were pronounced dead on the scene and the children were taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.



MPD said they have one person in custody, and this is an active investigation.

