Cadillac stolen from CarMax after police say employee held up at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have released video of a man and woman they say were involved in the robbery of a CarMax employee in Southeast Memphis Monday night.

Investigators said the victim was unloading several vehicles from a semi-trailer on the CarMax lot in the 3400 block of South Germantown Road when he was held up at gunpoint.

The victim told police he had just driven a black 2016 Cadillac ATS off the trailer and parked it when he saw a black Porsche Panamera with three men pull up between the trailer and the Cadillac. He also noticed they had a gun.

The victim told police one man got out of the Porsche, pointed the gun at him, and told him to move away from the Cadillac ATS, and another male got into the driver’s side of the Cadillac and drove it away.

The victim said the other suspects fled the scene in the black Porsche and a gray Mercedes Benz.

A day later, MPD recovered the stolen Cadillac at a gas station in the 3300 block of Winchester Road in Oakhaven. They said surveillance video from the convenience store showed a man and woman getting out of the stolen car, walking into the business, and then leaving the property on foot.

Wednesday, there was a security guard parked near the entrance of the CarMax right below a SkyCop camera. Police have not said if the camera captured any video of the suspects entering or leaving the business Monday.

In a prepared statement, CarMax said: “We take this situation very seriously and are working closely with the authorities on their investigation. We appreciate the local police department’s quick response and excellent partnership.”

If you recognized the couple in the video or know anything about the robbery at CarMax, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.