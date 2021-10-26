MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday around 1:30 am off of Riverdale road. The Fire Department said that about 3 dozen firefighters were involved in dousing this fire.



Crews were concerned that people were inside the buildings, but no one was harmed. The buildings, however, were a total loss.



The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.

