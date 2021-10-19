MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The daughters of former President George W. Bush will be speaking at the annual Methodist Healthcare Luncheon on December 10, Methodist Healthcare Foundation announced in a press release.



Methodist posted the announcement on their website.



“We are so excited to once again host our annual Methodist Healthcare Luncheon event at the Peabody alongside this incredible speaker duo,” said Methodist Healthcare Foundation President Zach Pretzer. “More than just an engaging and inspirational event, proceeds will help further advance our faith-based mission. Whether you attend in person or virtually, your support allows us to address critical health and social needs of our patients and community.”

Both women are the daughters of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush. Jenna Bush Hager is currently a daytime TV host, author as well as a children’s and women’s health advocate.



Barbara Pierce Bush is the co-founder and chair of the Global Health Corp, as well as voice for health equity issues, entrepreneur and author.

Tickets are on sale now. With in-person tickets starting at $150, there are virtual tickets available for $25 and $75 for premium virtual tickets.



If you or an organization would like to become a sponsor, contact Methodist Le Bonheur Hospitals.

For more information, visit the luncheon page here