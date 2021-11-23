MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried using mousetraps to fish money orders and checks from a leasing office dropbox in Cordova before breaking in with a crowbar.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a red hoodie and holding a long rope at the entry to the office of The View at Shelby Farms apartments on Country Squire Lane around midnight Nov. 5.

After several failed attempts using mousetraps to get money out of the box, police say the man used a crowbar to get inside and got away with several money orders and checks.

The man left the scene in a dark-colored sedan. He is wanted for burglary.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.