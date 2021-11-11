MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a burglar who broke into a home with three people inside got trapped when he fell through the attic into a locked storage area.

Jaques Davis, 22, was charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.

Jacques Davis

The break-in happened back in August on Laird Drive in Hickory Hill, but Davis was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week.

The homeowner said three months after the burglary, he is still making repairs to his home.

“I figure it will take me about $3,000 to get my house fixed up where it is supposed to be,” said Reverend Nelson Hunt.

Hunt, a pastor for 49 years, said he was away from his home performing a funeral when Davis got in through a first-floor bedroom window.

He said his grandson and two of his young great-grandchildren were there when it happened.

“They heard something down here. They knew I had gone to the funeral,” said Hunt. “He got his nieces out of there.”

Hunt said Davis tried to get a TV through his window, but it wouldn’t fit. He said he got spooked when his grandson returned to the house and tried to escape through the attic.

“He fell through the attic. It was just sheetrock,” said Hunt.

Hunt said Davis fell into a storage closet that is locked from the outside. He said when he landed on his water heater, he flooded his home.

“One criminal did all of that when he fell through that hole,” said Hunt.

Hunt said he is not interested in putting someone in jail; he just wants his home fixed and is still waiting on his insurance company.

“I had to go buy a water heater. It cost me $629.00,” said Hunt.

Davis was released from jail on his own recognizance and will go before a just for the first time Friday.