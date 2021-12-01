MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two siblings wanted in a South Memphis deadly double shooting in April were arrested, the US Marshals Service said Wednesday.

Alfred Robinson, 28, was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and several charges related to firearms and drugs. His sister, Chekora Momon, 22, was charged with facilitation of attempted first degree murder.

The April 27 shooting on South Parkway killed Adrian Benson and injured another person.

Authorities said they tracked Momon to the 1200 block of Englewood on Tuesday. Robinson was captured at another address in south central Memphis.

Court records show that they were both indicted by a grand jury in November.

Robinson’s bond was set at more than $1 million, while Momon’s was set at $150,000.