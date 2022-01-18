MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of a small downtown Memphis mom & pop shop are left shaken after a break-in was caught on camera.

Bill Edmondson who owns the River Time Market & Deli in Downtown Memphis with his wife said the break-in happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

It’s the fourth time someone has burglarized their sandwich, soup and salad shop in the four years it’s been open. This time the thief got away with about $100 in change.

“We discovered the cash drawer was the only thing missing,” Edmondson said. “You know it’s hard for us. It’s just two of us here and this is our income.”

They shared surveillance video on Tuesday in hopes of catching the suspect who detectives say is a known homeless man to police and people in the area.

In the video from Jan. 2, the suspect can be seen pulling on the door before walking off. The Edmondsons said the suspect was persistent and used a rock from the park across the street to destroy and peel away their shatter proof door.

The shop is currently shut down until repairs estimated at a thousand dollars can be made.

Although the suspect is still on the run, Edmondson said it’s comforting to know they have the support of the community.

“Our customer base has been real nice people…people calling us asking how we were…making sure nothing was wrong with us,” he said.

The Downtown Business Association is encouraging people to eat at the restaurant when it reopens to show support.

If you have any information about the break-in, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.