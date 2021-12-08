MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Torian Williams, 24, has been indicted by a grand jury with second-degree murder in his girlfriend’s death which happened this summer, according to Shelby County Dis. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

On June 22, police responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. on the 500 block of East McLemore Street after residents heard an argument and gunshot from the couple’s room.

Police found 20-year-old Demya Gordon lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her neck. She was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. Her two-year-old daughter was also found in the room but was not injured.

Williams was arrested and charged one week later. He is currently being held on $100,000 bond.