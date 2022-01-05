MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Months after the gruesome discovery of a decomposing body in Marshall County, Mississippi, authorities say the victim was a missing Byhalia man.

Back in November, deputies found the man’s body in a wooded area along Highway 72 near Cayce Road. They say the man had a bag tied over his head.

Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as Kenneth Hadden of Byhalia, who disappeared back in September, according to family members.

Investigators are treating his death as a homicide.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.