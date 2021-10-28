MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding the gunman responsible for leaving a man dead in South Memphis.

Police say when they arrived at the home on Norwood Avenue on Wednesday night, they found a man dead inside an Impala. The victim has not been identified.

Eddie Cowan says he teared up after finding the man in the car, dead in his backyard.

“I saw the young man. I went back there and looked at him,” Cowan said. “He was laid over some kind of way. I felt sorry for the young man.”

Cowan said the Impala was backed up into his back fence as if the victim was trying to drive away.

“It just was so emotional to me. I don’t like to see that,” he said.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting.

Those living in the area who didn’t want to speak on camera told WREG the victim was in the neighborhood visiting someone.

Residents living on the street say gunshots are very common in the area.

Cowan said he’s heartbroken by these tragic events and wishes to see an end to the violence.

“What brings me to tears is that I’m asking them to put them down. Bring those guns down. They’re not any good,” he said. “We need to stop. Please stop it.”

If you know anything, you’re encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.