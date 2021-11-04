MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Black Child Book Fair Tour is coming to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library in Memphis, aiming to provide positive representation and quality Black literature for children.

The tour will be at the library at 3030 Poplar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

Darryl Harvey, a writer and journalist who founded the Chicago Black Authors Network, is president of the Black Child Book Fair Tour. He said he wanted to make sure more children saw characters that look like him and read stories that reflect them.

His group says Black children need to see faces that look like theirs and stories about people who look like them, written by people like them. Unfortunately, books for Black children can be hard to find.

“Only about 10% of the children’s books published have African-American faces on them, so our representation isn’t there when it comes to children’s books,” Harvey said.

The Black Child Book Fair is not only an opportunity for children to be introduced to black authors but for those same authors to have their work showcased in new places.

“We provide an outlet. We provide a resource for them to gain exposure, to gain sales, to become known,” Harvey said.

Because of this, Memphis was an obvious stop for the book fair.

“Memphis is a large African-American city and there’s so much culture that I thought this was a perfect place to be a stop on our tour,” Harvey said.

As the tour grows, more children are learning.

The Black Child Book Fair Tour is held in partnership with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Incorporated, Memphis Chapter.

This year’s theme is “Bringing us Together, Taking us Forward.”