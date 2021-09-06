Beale Street businessman Tommy Peters dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ music and entertainment community is mourning the loss of Tommy Peters, owner of several music clubs and restaurants throughout the city.

Family members confirmed his death, saying he died of kidney failure.

Peters was founder and CEO of B.B. King’s Blues Club Memphis and Itta Bena on Beale Street, as well as president of Lafayette’s Music Room in Overton Square.

WREG’s Alex Coleman, who knew Peters and interviewed him several times, described Peters as passionate about Memphis and Memphis music.

“He was a huge part of the revival of Beale Street,” Coleman said. “Many huge entertainers just wanted to hang out there and Tommy just loved that.”

I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of Tommy Peters, the president and CEO of @BBKingsMemphis on Beale St. Tommy would go on to open clubs in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Montgomery & Orlando. Here’s my @3onyourside with Tommy. https://t.co/u9pyG9W1r4 — ALEX COLEMAN (@AColeman_WREG3) September 6, 2021

Numerous friends such as singer Wendy Moten and County Commissioner Mark Billingsley took to social media on Monday to express their sadness at his passing. Both attributed Peters’ death to COVID.