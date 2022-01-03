BATESVILLE, Miss. — Batesville Police announced via Facebook they are looking for a suspect involved in a bank robber on December 30, 2021.



Police uploaded these photos of the suspect. If you anything about this incident, you are urged to contact the Batesville Police at 662-563-5653.



A reward is being offered for information in this case, and all calls are confidential.





Suspect photos provided by the Batesville Police Department