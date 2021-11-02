PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot seven times, and the man authorities say shot her is out on bond, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened the morning of Oct. 31 on Highway 51 near the Tallahatchie River.

Pam Kirby Buice drove herself to Panola Medical Center in Batesville, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting shattered her arm, and injured her leg and lower back.

Lester Leon Buice, 51, of Batesville was identified by the victim as the shooter, the sheriff said. He has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and was released on $100,000 bond.

The sheriff said he can’t comment on a motive for the shooting because it’s all still under investigation and more charges are expected against Lester Buice.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the district attorney and presented to the grand jury.

A woman who was with Lester Buice at the time of the shooting has been questioned but has not been charged with anything at this time.

Lester Buice was located near the scene of the shooting and taken into custody without incident.