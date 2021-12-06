BARTLETT, Tenn. – – Residents in Bartlett can use a new, free phone app from the police department to do everything they need.

You can search for sex offenders, request a police report, submit a tip to investigators, check on bail bonds and even pay traffic tickets.

You can also apply to work for the police department through the app.

Bartlett Police Chief Jeff Cox said, “The creation of the BPD application is a smart decision to remain in contact with the citizens of Bartlett and the department will continue to adapt to the needs of our community.”

Bartlett residents like John Wilbourn believe the app will be a major benefit to the community.

“It should really help out around here,” he said. “It can be very convenient because in case you got to take care of other business being at the (police) station all day can take up too much time.”

It was designed by Christian Brothers University student Edgar Perez who interned with Bartlett police this past summer.

WREG reached out to Perez. He said he hopes the app will assist the public.

To download the app, search for ’Bartlett TN Mobile’ on the Apple App Store or on the Google Play Store.