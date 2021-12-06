MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dozens of balloons were released outside of Hamilton High School Monday night to remember a sophomore who was gunned down at a gas station in Whitehaven over the weekend.

15-year-old Phillexus Buchanan was one of three teenage girls, and a 9-month-old baby shot Friday night at the gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police said they were sitting in a car at a pump when someone in a dark-colored Nissan drove up and opened fire.

Shelby County School administrators and family said Buchanan and 16-year-old Breunna Woods were both killed. Woods was a cheerleader at Woodale High School.

“It was really heartbreaking. Everybody was crying,” said a Woodale student.

Buchanan’s aunt Tonya Dockins did the countdown for the balloon release for her niece. Buchanan’s older sister and 6-year-old brother were also there.

Dockins said she is trying to be strong for her family, but it’s hard. She said the killing must stop.

“Look how it affects each and every one out here,” said Dockins. “This is her six-year-old brother who is not going to see his sister anymore, this is her big sister big brother. You all, please put these guns down.”

Police recovered the Nissan but are still looking for the shooter or shooters. The other teen and baby who were shot are expected to recover.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting. If you know anything that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.