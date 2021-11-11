MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced it and one of its sponsors will donate a total of more than $1.3 million to St. Jude.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the College Football Playoff Foundation gave St. Jude a check for more than $310,000 Thursday morning.

WCM Investment Management, the presenting sponsor of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s annual golf tournament that benefits St. Jude, will reportedly donate $1 million.

“On behalf of all the members and volunteers of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, we are proud to continue our long-time support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with this record donation,” said Chris Moore, current president of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl says WCM’s donation will help fuel St. Jude’s six-year, $11.5 billion plan.

“I am humbled by WCM Investment Management’s $1 million donation to St. Jude, and it makes me incredibly proud to be associated with WCM Investment Management, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and St. Jude,” said Moore. “All are tremendous organizations that are making an important and positive impact on the lives of the kids at St. Jude.”