MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you or someone you know is in need of a job, Autozone is hiring. The retailer is holding a hiring event from 9 am to 4 pm at the Autozone on Winchester and Hickory Hill.

The address is 5945 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38115. Autozone is looking to hire dozens of people for positions ranging from sales associates, drivers, to management. They are looking for full time and part time employees as well.



Candidates must be 18 years old. For more information visit Autozone’s hiring page.