AutoZone bringing national convention to Memphis; first big event at renovated Renasant Center

The lights were turned on for the first time tuesday night at the renovated Renasant Convention Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AutoZone will bring its national sales meeting to the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis this September, the first large-scale meeting since the center’s $216 million renovation.

About 3,000 AutoZone associates from across the country will come to Memphis for the event Sept. 27-30, bringing an economic impact to the city estimated by Memphis Tourism at nearly $2 million. AutoZone is a Memphis-based Fortune 250 company.

It’s also one of the biggest events since the COVID-19 pandemic drained $97 billion from the U.S. trade show industry last year, Memphis Tourism said.

The city’s downtown convention center, formerly known as the Cook Convention Center, reopened in November 2020 after a modernization project.

“We hope this is just the beginning of more meetings in Memphis, we want the world to know our city and meetings facility is open for business,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.