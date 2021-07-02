AutoZone bringing national convention to Memphis; first big event at renovated Renasant Center

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The lights were turned on for the first time tuesday night at the renovated Renasant Convention Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AutoZone will bring its national sales meeting to the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis this September, the first large-scale meeting since the center’s $216 million renovation.

About 3,000 AutoZone associates from across the country will come to Memphis for the event Sept. 27-30, bringing an economic impact to the city estimated by Memphis Tourism at nearly $2 million. AutoZone is a Memphis-based Fortune 250 company.

It’s also one of the biggest events since the COVID-19 pandemic drained $97 billion from the U.S. trade show industry last year, Memphis Tourism said.

The city’s downtown convention center, formerly known as the Cook Convention Center, reopened in November 2020 after a modernization project.

“We hope this is just the beginning of more meetings in Memphis, we want the world to know our city and meetings facility is open for business,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

‘Administrative mix-up’ delays Hickman County man’s ‘peace of mind’ after dog attack

Gov. Greg Abbott, Former President Trump in the RGV (6/30/2021)

Former Metro officer sentenced to 3 years in jail for 2018 fatal shooting

St. Louis man found guilty for beating victim with rake

Interview: KHON2 speaks with USCG crew who performed rescue

Interview: Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director

More News