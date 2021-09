MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police reported a shooting off the 4000 block Austin Peay Highway. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive their injuries. Police said they detained someone on the scene.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4010 Austin Peay Hwy. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition, but was later pronounced deceased.

Officers have one male detained. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 24, 2021

