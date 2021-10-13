MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say four girls attacked a 69-year-old woman outside of a restaurant in Frayser Monday night.

It happened outside of popular Chinese restaurant Sing-Lay.

A worker at the restaurant said the victim went there to pick up food for her granddaughter.

A group of four women approached as the victim was walking out around 8 p.m. She told police that the women appeared to be juveniles.

Police say the suspects were after the victim’s car keys, but she wouldn’t surrender them. After a struggle, the women managed to take one of her credit cards.

A witness told police he had seen the suspects hanging around outside the restaurant prior to the attack. Some customers say on their next visit, they’ll have backup.

“That’s terrible, man. It’s messed how I can’t even now come outside to go to Sing-Lay or any restaurant because I’m a think somebody gonna try to rob me,” the victim said. “‘Why?’ You know what I’m saying? You wouldn’t want nobody to do your mother or grandmother like that,”

Given how brutal the attack appears on camera, you’ll be glad to hear the victim went home unscathed.

The victim did drop her food during the attack and the Sing-Lay staff said they were more than happy to replace the order free of charge.

Police are still working on identifying the girls.

If you have information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.