MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An arrest was made in the murder of Robert Wong, who was killed on Thanksgiving in 2017, Memphis police said Wednesday.

Police say a juvenile affidavit was submitted in Juvenile Court charging the suspect — who was 15 years old at the time — with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a theft $2,500 to $10,000, and theft of property. MPD did not identify the suspect who was arrested.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Cochese in Parkway Village on November 23, 2017.

Inside, officers discovered Wong, 68, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police described the killing as a home invasion and robbery after Wong’s vehicle was stolen. The abandoned vehicle was found miles from his home the next day.