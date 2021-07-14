Arrest made in man’s July 8 shooting death in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the July 8 shooting of a man in Raleigh.

Metavious Bishop is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Ray Taylor Jr.

Police responded around 8:15 that night to a report of a shooting on Yellowood Cove near Yellowood Road, where officers found Taylor unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness said she was in the house as Taylor was taking the trash out. She told police she heard two gunshots and when she looked outside, she saw Bishop standing near Taylor with a gun in his hand.

Bishop’s photo was not immediately available from the jail’s website.