HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – An arrest has been made Wednesday in connection to a deadly triple shooting at a Humboldt High School basketball game Tuesday night.

18-year-old Jadon Davon Hardiman faces several charges, including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and carrying a weapon on school property.

Humboldt High was playing Northside High School when shots rang out in the lobby of the Humboldt gymnasium.

Police said 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey of Humbolt was killed in the shooting, 18-year-old Xavier Clifton was airlifted to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, and Dontavious Cross was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in Jackson, where he was treated and released.

Xavier Clifton is now listed in serious condition at the Regional One Medical Center.

Rajnesh Perry said his cousin was playing in the basketball game for Humboldt and his mother was also at the game.

“The guy who actually died I’m not related to him but his brother is my cousin, and he was there when it happened,” said Perry.

He said the shooting happened near the concession area.

“How tragic it is this generation?” said Perry. “It has gotten to the point where you don’t feel comfortable anywhere.”

Neighbors who live right across the street from Humboldt High School didn’t hear the commotion last night but wanted to know how a gun got on campus.

“I’m at a loss for words. It shouldn’t happen anywhere, but this doesn’t happen in Humboldt,” said Penny Keen. ” It’s really sad for our community.”

Classes at Humboldt City Schools were canceled Wednesday but will resume Thursday.

At least one school board member told WREG after the shooting, they will likely be looking at new safety measures at the school.

